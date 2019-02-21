Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jimpson. View Sign

Jimpson, Mary COLONIE Mary Jimpson, 87 of Colonie, went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2019, following a recent decline in health while fighting a courageous battle against recurrent cancer. Born in Brooklyn, she relocated to the Albany area at an early age and was educated in the Albany public school system. Mary was employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Labor and retired from there in 1990 as a senior unemployment insurance account supervisor after 38 years of service. Mary was a faithful member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Albany until she required assistance with transportation and transferred her membership to the Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, where she continued attending services and resumed her spiritual growth. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Blake and Ruth Doswell Blake of Jamaica, West Indies; sister, Margaret Blake; nephew Eric Blake of Niagara Falls; and husband Edwin Donald Jimpson of Albany. Mary is survived by two lovely daughters, Reverend Dr. Gloria E. Jimpson of Rensselaer and educator and entrepreneur Kelly M. Handy (Issac) of Colonie; one handsome son, Blake L. Jimpson (Patricia) of Colonie; granddaughters, Leslie Cancer (Issaic) of Albany and Natelege Hassell (Oscar) of Latham; two great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews. The homegoing celebration service will be held on Saturday, February 23. Calling hours are from 9-11 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. in the Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 24 Ten Broeck St., Albany, by Reverend Dr. Elgin Joseph Taylor, Pastor. Interment in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Colonie.







75 Clinton Ave

Albany , NY 12210

