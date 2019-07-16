Medick, Mary Jo BALLSTON SPA Mary Jo Medick, 74 of Hop City Road, died at home on July 13, 2019, in the loving company of her family. She was born on May 16, 1945, in Albany, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nan Healy Munkwitz. A 1963 graduate of Colonie Central High School, Mary Jo joined the N.Y.S. Department of Corrections where she continued to work until 1983. She met the love of her life, Peter, at Singles Squares at St. Michael's in Cohoes, and they were married on Valentine's Day in 1981. She retired from the State in 1983 to raise her children. Mary Jo was a certified Master Gardener, loved to read, and spent countless hours caring for any animal that needed her love. Some of her most memorable times were spent with her family in the Adirondack Mountains. In addition to her devoted husband, Peter Medick; she was the loving mother of Daniel Peter Medick of Ballston Spa, John (Emilia) Gabriel Medick of Burnt Hills and Kevin Christopher Medick of Tribes Hill; dear sister of Linda A. (Richard) Nolan of Ballston Spa and the late John R. Munkwitz (his wife, Mary Jo) of Loudonville. Mary Jo was blessed to meet and lovingly hold her first grandchild, Gabriel Joseph Medick, born on July 2, 2019. Funeral will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Waterford Rural Cemetery in Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adirondack Save-a-Stray. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on July 16, 2019