Mary Jo Rutnik
1931 - 2020
Rutnik, Mary Jo DELMAR Mary Jo Rutnik, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 14, 2020. Mary Jo was born in Albany on April 18, 1931, the daughter of the late Daniel and Josephine (O'Donohoe) Keenan. She was predeceased by her loving husband George Rutnik. She is survived by her six children, Michael (Karen), Meg, Daniel (Mary), Joseph (Bonnie), Thomas (Christine) and Mary Kathleen Pekins (Richard). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother Daniel Keenan (Joyce); and many nieces and nephews. Mary Jo was a proud graduate of Vincentian Institute (V.I.). She received her Bachelor of Science degree from The College of Saint Rose and her master's degree from Syracuse University. Mary Jo taught at the Kenwood Day Care Center and later at the Elsmere Elementary School for 19 years, retiring in 1992. Mary Jo spent many years giving back to the community, volunteering with Job Corps, Delmar Progress Club, St. John's/St. Ann's meal programs as well as various committees at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church. Mary Jo was an avid fan of reading mysteries, spending time with her family as well as enjoying vacations in Maine, Cape Cod and Florida. Mary Jo's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 17, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar. Out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family kindly requests that the funeral Mass be attended by the immediate family only. Mary Jo will be buried next to her husband George in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary Jo's memory may be made to St. John/St. Ann's Food Pantry, 88 Fourth Ave., Albany, NY, 12202-1922. Please feel free to express your condolences via the guestbook at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
