Mary Jorgensen DeRosa
DeRosa, Mary Jorgensen GREENWICH Mary Jorgensen DeRosa, age 40, passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Greenwich on May 24, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1979, to Clifford and Deborah Jorgensen of Ballston Spa. She is survived by her children, Autumn, Annalee, Trinity, and Jacob; her siblings, Naomi, Benjamin, David and Hannah; also a maternal grandmother, Florence Wilming of Rexford.; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary was a humble and compassionate person, who was loved by all who knew her. A private memorial will be held at a later date. If you would like to extend your support please visit the link below gf.me/u/x4xjbz for Memorial and Scholarship Fund for Mary DeRosa.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
