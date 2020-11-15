Sack, Mary K. NISKAYUNA Mary K. Sack, 98 of Niskayuna, beloved wife of the late Herman O. Sack, entered into eternal life on Friday, November 13, 2020, with her loving family at her side. Born in Watervliet on February 7, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Axenty and Eva (Spiak) Karafanda. She was married to Herman O. Sack for over 62 years prior to his passing on February 7, 2006. She was a graduate of Mildren Elley Business School. Mary worked for General Electric in Schenectady and then she was a real estate broker with Moffat-Hollis Real Estate in Latham for over 20 years. Her greatest joy in life was her family and her friends. She loved golfing, crocheting as well as playing bridge and scrabble. Mary was fashioned minded and took great pride in her appearance. Wearing a scarf was her signature trademark. Even when she was hospitalized you would find her with an armful of pretty bracelets. For those of you unable to be with us, Mary would love nothing more than if you celebrated her life with a game of Scrabble, a glass of wine, and some quiet conversation with someone you love. Survivors include her loving children, Carolyn (Keith) Sack-Christiansen, Sharon (Jim) Sack-Waldbillig and Barbara (John) Sack-Ruocco; her cherished grandchildren, Kevin Weishaar, Lauren Weishaar, Brian (Allison) Hynes, Stacey (Christopher) Pagliaro, Jennifer (Mason) Peralta and Rebecca Ruocco; her great-grandchildren, Lillian Hynes, Noelle Hynes, Katie Pagliaro, Samantha Pagliaro, Matthew Pagliaro and Isla Peralta; her sister-in-law, Mary Karafanda. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Sophia Herring, Samuel Karafanda, John Karafanda; her sisters-in-law, Hilda Vargish, Louise McGowan and Doris Karafanda; and her granddaughter, Sarah Hynes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, celebrated by Rev. Patrick Butler. Calling hours are private for family only. Interment will be next to her beloved husband Herman in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Cemetery in Colonie. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Loudonville Home for Adults for the love and care given to Mary during her stay with them. Contributions in memory of Mary can be made to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 4th Ave., Watervliet, NY 12189; the Niskayuna Fire Department, 2772 Troy Schenectady Road, Schenectady, NY 12309; or to St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065 For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.