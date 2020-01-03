Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Katherine Zeh. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Send Flowers Obituary

Zeh, Mary Katherine VOORHEESVILLE It is with a heavy heart that the Zeh family announces the passing of Mary Katherine "Kathy" Zeh on December 31, 2019, at the age of 78. Born in Cedar Hill on the Hudson (Albany) on September 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late John C. Van Oostenbrugge and Mary Elizabeth (Lyon) Van Oostenbrugge. Kathy devoted most of her life raising and coaching her four children. Later in life, she worked in the medical field. She will be remembered for her love of family and especially for her children and grandchildren. Through her compassion and generosity, she provided a haven for her family members to flourish. Kathy found pleasure in life through her birdwatching and walks in nature where she sought peace and solitude with family and friends. In her youth, she loved to travel, worshipped the sun, and used her terrific wit and humor to carry the family through good times and bad. Later in life, Kathy enjoyed her time spent with grandchildren where she reveled in the joy of family gatherings. She always kept in touch with her close lifelong friends who she cherished. She also loved her pets, caring for the neighborhood cats and spending many hours enjoying wildlife from the comfort of her screened in porch. Kathy was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her children, Gary (Sandra Zeh), Peter (Brenda Zeh), Christopher, and Jennifer. She is also survived by her sibling Jean Lyon Langdon; and several Lyon family cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition, Kathy was the matriarch of eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Kathy was the rock that kept these children going with her time and love, as well as with her grace, beauty and understated manner which will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. The Zeh family acknowledges and sends their deep thanks and a message of gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at the Pulmonary and Cardiology Units at St. Peter's Hospital, and to the staff at Atria Delmar Place and Daughters of Sarah for their sincere and helpful guidance. In recognition and farewell to Kathy, a memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date, which will be posted on the Applebee Funeral Home website. To share a memory, photo or express condolences to the family, please use the Tribute Wall tab. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Kathy may do so through contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.







