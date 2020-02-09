Zeh, Mary Katherine VOORHEESVILLE Mary Katherine Zeh passed away on December 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Thacher State Park at the Glen Doone pavilion and overlook from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. We'd like to extend a very big thank you to everyone for your kind words and sympathy over the past few weeks. Please join us in celebrating Kathie and her life at an informal gathering and picnic in the outdoor setting she so dearly cherished (tent, heat and some of Mom's favorite foods will be on hand). In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Kathy may do so through contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020