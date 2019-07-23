Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Murray. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Send Flowers Obituary

Murray, Mary Kathleen "Kathy" DELMAR Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Murray, 71, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. Born on February 19, 1948, in Queens, Kathy was the daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude Muldowney McCaffrey. She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School and briefly attended Mary Louis Academy before the family moved to Glenmont. She graduated from Bethlehem Central High School in 1966. She earned an associate's degree in secretarial science from Mt. Aloysius Junior College in 1968 and shortly thereafter became employed as a stenographer in the N.Y.S. Division of the Budget, serving until 1976. On August 3, 1974, she married Kevin F. Murray in St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar with Bishop Edward J. Maginn as the celebrant and Reverend James D. Daley assisting. As partners in marriage for 45 years, Kathy and Kevin worked to balance each other's strengths and compensate for each other's weaknesses, forging a relationship that better prepared them to appreciate the best of times and navigate the challenges of life. Kathy was the "beating heart" of her family. She loved and supported her husband in joy, sorrow, sickness and health. He is incomplete without her. She encouraged and nurtured her beloved children, Brian and Colleen, in their education, activities and careers as educators. She cherished her daughter-in-law, Kim, as a wonderful and supportive family member. Kathy was a devoted daughter. She loved and honored her parents and was a faithful, energetic and tireless caregiver for them. She was loyal and supportive of her brothers. She maintained contact with relatives, enjoyed family gatherings and succeeded her father as the historian of the McCaffrey and Muldowney families. Her nieces and nephews cherished their Aunt Kathy, who expressed pride in their accomplishments and was always available to lend a helping hand, provide a ride or offer emotional support in trying times. Her loss is deeply felt throughout her extended family. But in our grief, we know that her life has shown us the way. It is up to us to follow her example. With her focus on others, Kathy seldom took time for herself. But for many years, she was a member and treasurer of The Debs bowling league. During hundreds of Wednesday afternoons, she enjoyed fun and friendship with a talented and supportive group of women. Like her mother, Kathy found great strength and consolation in her Catholic faith. For more than forty years, she assisted in the production of the annual Nativity Pageants at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and School. She formerly served as a member of the St. Thomas School Board. For the past 20 years, Kathy and Kevin served on the volunteer staff of the annual Diocesan Marriage Jubilee, an event she eagerly anticipated. They shared in the joy of the celebration of the marital commitments of the participants. Kathy is survived by her husband, Kevin; children, Colleen and Brian and daughter-in-law, Kim; brothers, Edward (Theresa), Kevin and Timothy; brother-in-law Richard Murray (Mary Therese); nephews and nieces, Michael, Sam, Tess and Emma McCaffrey, and Michelle Murray and Kristen Marsh. Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, July 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A Mass of Cristian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. The family is honored and grateful that Reverend James D. Daley, who participated in Kathy and Kevin's marriage ceremony, and many events throughout their lives, will be a celebrant for this Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Thomas the Apostle Memorial Fund, 35 Adams Place, Delmar, NY, 12054 or to the Twin Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 253 Washington Avenue Ext. Albany, NY 12205.







Murray, Mary Kathleen "Kathy" DELMAR Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Murray, 71, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. Born on February 19, 1948, in Queens, Kathy was the daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude Muldowney McCaffrey. She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School and briefly attended Mary Louis Academy before the family moved to Glenmont. She graduated from Bethlehem Central High School in 1966. She earned an associate's degree in secretarial science from Mt. Aloysius Junior College in 1968 and shortly thereafter became employed as a stenographer in the N.Y.S. Division of the Budget, serving until 1976. On August 3, 1974, she married Kevin F. Murray in St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar with Bishop Edward J. Maginn as the celebrant and Reverend James D. Daley assisting. As partners in marriage for 45 years, Kathy and Kevin worked to balance each other's strengths and compensate for each other's weaknesses, forging a relationship that better prepared them to appreciate the best of times and navigate the challenges of life. Kathy was the "beating heart" of her family. She loved and supported her husband in joy, sorrow, sickness and health. He is incomplete without her. She encouraged and nurtured her beloved children, Brian and Colleen, in their education, activities and careers as educators. She cherished her daughter-in-law, Kim, as a wonderful and supportive family member. Kathy was a devoted daughter. She loved and honored her parents and was a faithful, energetic and tireless caregiver for them. She was loyal and supportive of her brothers. She maintained contact with relatives, enjoyed family gatherings and succeeded her father as the historian of the McCaffrey and Muldowney families. Her nieces and nephews cherished their Aunt Kathy, who expressed pride in their accomplishments and was always available to lend a helping hand, provide a ride or offer emotional support in trying times. Her loss is deeply felt throughout her extended family. But in our grief, we know that her life has shown us the way. It is up to us to follow her example. With her focus on others, Kathy seldom took time for herself. But for many years, she was a member and treasurer of The Debs bowling league. During hundreds of Wednesday afternoons, she enjoyed fun and friendship with a talented and supportive group of women. Like her mother, Kathy found great strength and consolation in her Catholic faith. For more than forty years, she assisted in the production of the annual Nativity Pageants at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and School. She formerly served as a member of the St. Thomas School Board. For the past 20 years, Kathy and Kevin served on the volunteer staff of the annual Diocesan Marriage Jubilee, an event she eagerly anticipated. They shared in the joy of the celebration of the marital commitments of the participants. Kathy is survived by her husband, Kevin; children, Colleen and Brian and daughter-in-law, Kim; brothers, Edward (Theresa), Kevin and Timothy; brother-in-law Richard Murray (Mary Therese); nephews and nieces, Michael, Sam, Tess and Emma McCaffrey, and Michelle Murray and Kristen Marsh. Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, July 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A Mass of Cristian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. The family is honored and grateful that Reverend James D. Daley, who participated in Kathy and Kevin's marriage ceremony, and many events throughout their lives, will be a celebrant for this Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Thomas the Apostle Memorial Fund, 35 Adams Place, Delmar, NY, 12054 or to the Twin Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 253 Washington Avenue Ext. Albany, NY 12205.

