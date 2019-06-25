Wolfe-Baker, Mary Kathryn COHOES Mary Kathryn Wolfe-Baker, 70 of Cohoes, passed away June 21, 2019. Born April 29, 1949 in Long Beach, Calif. A folk artist and award-winning doll maker. She is survived by her loving husband George Baker; and children, Kara Strutz (Steve) and Karl Shumway; grandchildren Anthony and Camilla. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date at the Christ Church United Methodist in Troy. Online condolences and additional details at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 25, 2019