Koutsakis, Mary (Michaelides) ALBANY Mary (Michaelides) Koutsakis, 93 of Slingerlands passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in her home with the love of her family surrounding her. Born in Albany on June 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George and Panayota Michaelides. She was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Albany High School in 1945. Following graduation, she worked for the NYS Fire Rating Organization. She was a member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church and the Ladies Philoptochos Society. Married June 20, 1954, Mary was predeceased by her husband, and forever soulmate, the late Constantine S. Koutsakis, who died December 2003. After just a few dates, they got engaged and then went on to build a warm and loving home that will forever be a part of their children and grandchildren. Mary was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother and yiayia (grandmother) who always put her family and their needs first. More than anything else, she loved the years she had caring for and spending time with her grandchildren, as she watched them grow into young adults - they were her greatest joy. She was always welcoming, willing to listen and opened her home to family, dear friends and her children's friends throughout the years. She is the cherished mother of Stefan, George and his wife Paula, Lea Marinopoulos and her husband George. She is the adored Yiayia of Stefan II (Liz), Petros, Annaliese Kousakis, Lea Koutsakis and Maria (Kevin) Stempsey, Kristina and Georgie Marinopoulos. She is survived by her sister, Dassie Cholakis; cousin (like a brother), Savas H. Ermides; sister-in-law, Anne Michaelides; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her brother, John Michaelides; and brothers-in-law, Con Cholakis and George Koutsakis. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Road, Albany. Interment will immediately follow in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive relatives and friends preceding the service. Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m.. CDC guidelines will be followed and a face mask will be required. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. To leave condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
.