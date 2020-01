ANASTASI Mary L. Hi Mom, It's been one year since we last saw those sparkling blue eyes, and not a day goes by that we don't think of you with a smile or a tear. You weren't just our Mom and our Nonnie, you were also our biggest cheerleader, our fiercest protector, and our most honest critic. Our lives are forever changed and we miss you more than any words can say. Please keep sending those signs. All Our Love, Your Gang XXOO