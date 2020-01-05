Arnaboldi, Mary L. COHOES Mary Louise Arnaboldi, 96, fondly known by her family and friends as Teenie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Robert Shoemaker and Clara Louise Thomas. Mary was the devoted wife of the late Dr. Joseph Paul Arnaboldi, DVM, for over 62 years, helping him to run his veterinary practice in Port Jefferson, N.Y. She was a skilled seamstress and talented needle worker. She also was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters and her brother, Hazel Beadles (James), Robert Shoemaker and Mildred Harris (Charles). Mary is survived by her children, Allan Arnaboldi (Mitch Sorensen), Sally-Jo Waterfall (Robert) and Loren Arnaboldi (Joyce Checksfield). She was the proud grandmother of four granddaughters, Dana Arnaboldi (Keith Mahoney), Gina Birch (Dellroy), Larissa Manson (Todd), Gillian Diascro (Anthony); and three great-grandchildren, Nicholas Mahoney, Cate Mahoney and Skylar Manson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in The House of Praise, 1688 Route 9, Castleton. Burial will be at a later date on Long Island. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 in Mary's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020