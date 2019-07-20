Comstock, Mary L. ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. Mary Graton Comstock, 97 of Saint Augustine, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1921, in Albany. The daughter of Joseph D. Graton and Susie (Wehner) Graton; she was predeceased by her husband of 61 years Charles Comstock; two sisters, Susan and Dorothy Graton; and two brothers, Joseph and Byron Graton. She was a graduate of Albany High School in 1939, Albany Memorial Hospital Nursing School in 1942 (R.N.), University of Rochester in 1948 (B.S.) and Russell Sage College in 1970 (M.S.). On May 21, 1943, she entered in the U.S. Army Air Corps. and served in the European Theatre during World War II as an Air/EVAC Nurse. She separated from the Army on November 20, 1945. During her two-year military service, she was awarded five Bronze Stars, and the Air Medal, and promoted to 1st lieutenant. In 1949 she married Charles F. Comstock and they settled in East Greenbush. Following her military service, she worked at the V.A. Hospital, and subsequently, Memorial Hospital until 1970 when she became a professor of nursing at Hudson Valley Community College (H.V.C.C.). She retired from H.V.C.C. in 1985. She is survived by one sister, Florence Zimmermann; one daughter, Deborah Wilson; two sons, Robert and Craig (Daisy) Comstock; five grandchildren, Mark Wilson, Adelaida Rullan, Diane, Melissa and Matthew Comstock; three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Mikaela, and Aiden Rullan; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. in the East Greenbush First United Methodist Church. A reception will follow at the East Greenbush Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post. Internment with military honors will be at 2 p.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to donate to their favorite charities.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 20 to July 21, 2019