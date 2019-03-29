Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Meehan. View Sign

Meehan, Mary L. ALBANY Mary Louise (Dinneen) Meehan, 93, died peacefully on March 27, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home. She was born on November 17, 1925, in North Adams, Mass. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. William and Louise (Boehmer) Dinneen; and her sister, Ellen Heaphy. Mary graduated from St. Joseph's High School in North Adams in 1943 and Albany Medical Center School of Nursing in 1946. She was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps and attended Russell Sage College. She worked at Albany Medical Center as a registered nurse and clinical instructor at its school of nursing from 1946-1957. She also worked as an R.N. at Memorial Hospital, St. Anne's Institute and for South Colonie Schools. She was also predeceased by her husband, Frank T. Meehan, whom she married in 1956. She is survived by her children, Mary (Kurt) Leuchten of Poughkeepsie, Thomas (Moree) Meehan of Charlestown, Mass., Joan (Michael) Hurwitz of Lorton, Va. and Peter (Stacey) Meehan of Schenectady. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Scott (Lisa) Leuchten, Christopher (Cory) Leuchten, and Donna (Joey) Nuccio; Alexa, Kathryn and Thomas Meehan; Julia Hurwitz; and Justen and Adam Lesser; four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of St. Frances deSales and Colonie Senior Citizens clubs. She enjoyed swimming, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. She lived in Loudonville for 60 years and was a communicant of St. Pius X Catholic Church. The Meehan family is grateful for the excellent care and kindness of the staff at Good Samaritan. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Sunday, March 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Mary be made to the St. Francis Xavier Haitian Orphanage Foundation, P.O. Box 11054, Albany, NY, 12211 or online at







To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services, visit mcveighfuneralhome.com

