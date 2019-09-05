|
Paradise, Mary L. TROY Mary L. Paradise, 95 of Gurley Avenue, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Hudson Park Rehabilitation Center. Born and educated in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Lucia Zullo Clemente. Mary had been employed for 15 years at the former St. Mary's Hospital in Troy and retired in 1989. Earlier, she had worked at the former Woolworth Department Store in Troy for 20 years. A longtime communicant of Transfiguration Parish in Speigletown, she was a member of the Speigle Elders and was an avid bowler who bowled at the Alpha Lanes in Troy for many years. She and her late husband were longtime members of the Italian Community Center in Troy and played Bocce there on a weekly basis. She also enjoyed cooking. She was the wife of the late Amodeo Paradise who died in 2000. She was the mother of Lynda Wagar of Loudonville, Daniel P. Paradise Sr. (Donna) of Cape Coral, Fla., James M. Paradise of Danville, Calif, and the late Anthony J. Paradise Sr. She was the sister of James Clemente of Hialeah, Fla. and the late Carl and Edward Clemente and Dorothy Porcaro. Also surviving is her former daughter-in-law Elaine Floch of Homosassa, Fla. She was the proud grandmother of Anthony Paradise Jr., Nicholas Paradise, Lance Wagar, Melissa Seals, Daniel Paradise Jr. and Adrienne Paradise; and proud great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Mary's family would like to thank the residents at Diamond Rock Apartments for keeping her positive and active in her later years, especially thanking Bertha Lattimore, Barbara Dean, Libby Campbell, Evelyn Mainella, Judy Carlo, John Valason, "Big Al" Gregware and Sue Vandenburg. Also thanks are extended to her longtime friends Angie Soccio and Beverly Maloney who always made sure she was well taken care of and remained active. Angie always made sure she kept her hair appointments every week. Funeral services will be on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Those who wish may make contributions to the , 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019