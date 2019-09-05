Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Paradise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Paradise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Paradise Obituary
Paradise, Mary L. TROY Mary L. Paradise, 95 of Gurley Avenue, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Hudson Park Rehabilitation Center. Born and educated in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Lucia Zullo Clemente. Mary had been employed for 15 years at the former St. Mary's Hospital in Troy and retired in 1989. Earlier, she had worked at the former Woolworth Department Store in Troy for 20 years. A longtime communicant of Transfiguration Parish in Speigletown, she was a member of the Speigle Elders and was an avid bowler who bowled at the Alpha Lanes in Troy for many years. She and her late husband were longtime members of the Italian Community Center in Troy and played Bocce there on a weekly basis. She also enjoyed cooking. She was the wife of the late Amodeo Paradise who died in 2000. She was the mother of Lynda Wagar of Loudonville, Daniel P. Paradise Sr. (Donna) of Cape Coral, Fla., James M. Paradise of Danville, Calif, and the late Anthony J. Paradise Sr. She was the sister of James Clemente of Hialeah, Fla. and the late Carl and Edward Clemente and Dorothy Porcaro. Also surviving is her former daughter-in-law Elaine Floch of Homosassa, Fla. She was the proud grandmother of Anthony Paradise Jr., Nicholas Paradise, Lance Wagar, Melissa Seals, Daniel Paradise Jr. and Adrienne Paradise; and proud great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Mary's family would like to thank the residents at Diamond Rock Apartments for keeping her positive and active in her later years, especially thanking Bertha Lattimore, Barbara Dean, Libby Campbell, Evelyn Mainella, Judy Carlo, John Valason, "Big Al" Gregware and Sue Vandenburg. Also thanks are extended to her longtime friends Angie Soccio and Beverly Maloney who always made sure she was well taken care of and remained active. Angie always made sure she kept her hair appointments every week. Funeral services will be on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Those who wish may make contributions to the , 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now