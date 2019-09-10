Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Tribley. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Luke's on the Hill 40 McBride Road Mechanicville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tribley, Mary L. MECHANICVILLE Mary L. Tribley, 79 of Farm to Market Road, died peacefully on September 6, 2019, in the comfort of her home and with her loving family at her side. Born in Troy, daughter of the late Howard and Irma Robinson Church, she was a 1957 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Mary was a long time cook for the Shenendehowa School District. She and her husband, Bob, also operated a dairy farm at their home. At one time, they had nearly 50 cattle and also used the property as a truck farm, grew vegetables and ran a farm stand out front for many years. She was a former shop steward for the CSEA and former officer while working for Shenedehowa, had been a 4H leader for 10 years and was heavily involved with St. Luke's Episcopal Church most of her adult life. She held the position of churchwarden for some time and also served as a member of St. Martha's Guild. Above all else, Mary cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren through the years. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert Tribley in 1994; and her brother, Howard Church. Survivors include her daughters, Robin (Craig) Jasmin, Cindy (Rick) Meers and Pamela (Bob) Storm; grandchildren, Cassandra (Wendell), Leandra (Matt), Alexandra and Nicholas. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Luke's on the Hill, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville with burial to follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of NENY, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205, in loving memory of Mary Tribley. Visit







