Larkin, Mary LOUDONVILLE Mary Lemoyne Connors Larkin, 91 of Loudonville, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Atria Shaker Senior Living Community in Albany. Born in Granville, N.Y. on October 23, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Francis Connors and Ethel Jones Connors. She was raised and educated in Granville, and is a graduate of Granville High School where she was a varsity cheerleader. Following high school, she matriculated at the Eastman Dental Dispensary in Rochester, and received her certification to practice dental hygiene. She served as a dental hygienist for 40 years and worked for much of her career for Dr. Abraham Sherer of Albany. She was a member of the Newtonville Methodist Church for 43 years, where she taught Sunday School with her husband, and a member of the Loudonville Community Church for the last 17 years. While working as a hygienist, she was an active member of the Latham Chapter of the Association of Business and Professional Women. She loved golf, walking on the beach, socializing with her friends, and spending time with her son, his wife, and her four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Millerd Griffith Larkin, Jr., who passed away in 2008. She is survived by her son John G. Larkin of Dallas, Texas, his wife, Nancy Shea Larkin, also of Dallas; and her four grandchildren, Conor Larkin, of Denver, Colorado, Clifford Larkin, of Kensington, Maryland, Casey Larkin, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Alexandra Larkin, of Denver, Colorado; two nieces, Judie Larkin and Mary Elisabeth Stevens; and three nephews, David and Stephen Larkin and Mark Connors Friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at the Loudonville Community Church, 374 Loudon Road (Route 9 at Crumite Road), with the Rev. Paul Beck, pastor, officiating. Friends are invited to call for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie immediately following the funeral service. The family desires that, in lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Larkin to Loudonville Community Church, at the above address. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2019