Haney, Mary Linda MECHANICVILLE Mary Linda Haney, "Linda," 80, residing at the Home of the Good Shepherd Assisted Living Facility in Malta, and formally of Park Avenue in Mechanicville, died on January 11, 2020. Born on November 15, 1939, in Mechanicville, Linda was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marjorie (Moore) Micklas Sr. Linda was a graduate of Mechanicville High School and Alfred University, with a degree in chemistry. As a young graduate, Linda worked for the General Electric Company as a chemist. In later years, Linda became a licensed real estate broker while raising four children. Linda was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" E. Haney. Linda and Jack married on October 15, 1961, and were married for 44 years. Linda, along with Jack and their son Jay, owned and operated Haney's Auto Shop on Central Avenue in Mechanicville for over 40 years. Linda's passion in life was her children and grandchildren. Linda could be seen coaching her girls' swim teams for many years. Linda stayed active in her children's lives, and when she was not cooking for her beloved family, coordinating holiday get-togethers, or summer vacations on Cape Cod, she enjoyed evenings reading and relaxing around the family pool. Linda was a generous and thoughtful woman, and a friend to anyone in need, and she will be missed. Survivors include three daughters, Jill Carter (Kevin) of Arlington, Mass., Jacqueline Blake (Duane) of Westwood, Mass., Sandra Nadler (Robert) of Melrose; one son, Jay Haney (Stephanie) of Stillwater; eight grandchildren, Alivia, Mitchell and Grace Carter, Benjamin Blake, CJ Tironi and Makayla Nadler, and Jack and Sophie Haney, as well as many nieces and nephews. Linda is also survived by her younger brother Joseph "Butch" Micklas Jr. and his wife, Donna of Mechanicville, and the entire Micklas family. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Linda will be buried with her husband Jack in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at https://act.alz.org or send a donation to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or a . To leave condolences for Linda's family, please visit devito-salvadorefh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

