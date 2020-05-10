Mary Lisa Brunet
1916 - 2020
Brunet, Mary Lisa ALBANY Mary L. Brunet, 104, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Teresian House. Born in Washington, D.C. on January 1, 1916, Mary was the only child of Joseph Z. and Mary "Minnie" (Lepper) Brunet. Mary was raised and educated in Albany, graduating from Albany High School, class of 1934. Mary was a communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi in Troy. Mary was a chief audit clerk in the Dept. of Audit and Control for New York State for many years until her retirement. Mary is survived by several cousins, including Joan King of Colonie. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her best friend, Bertha Foedisch. Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zwack & Sons, Albany. For online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Zwack & Sons Funeral Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
