Hart, Mary Lois LATHAM Mary Lois Hart, 84 of Latham, beloved wife of the late Robert L. Hart, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 15, 2019, at her home. Born in Cohoes on June 9, 1934, Lois was the daughter of the late Raymond and the late Ethel (Lyons) Johnson. She was a 1952 graduate of Catholic Central High School, and a 1955 graduate of the St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing. She was married to Robert L. Hart and shared 42 blessed years prior to his passing on November 2, 2000. Lois was a registered nurse at Albany Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1992 after 20 years of dedicated service. She was on the Pastoral Care Committee at Our Lady of the Assumption Church where she provided blood pressure screening. Lois enjoyed gardening, traveling with her family and was an avid reader. Her favorite memories were made with her family over meals and time spent together. She is survived by her loving children, Robert L. (Megan) Hart Jr. of Cranbury, N.J., Kathleen M. (Richard) Rutishauser of Whitesboro, N.Y., Kimberly M. Bascom of Halfmoon and Kerry A. (David) Ouellette of East Greenbush; as well as her five cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Katherine, Paige, Colin, and Nicole. She is also survived by her siblings, Raymond (Betty) Johnson, Iolene (John) Mitchell and Robert (Jean) Johnson; as well as her sisters-in-law, Sally (Ernest) Duval and Judith A. Hart and many nieces and nephews. Lois was predeceased by her brother-in-law, James (Elizabeth) Hart; sister-in-law, Joy Bryk; and brother-in-law, William Bryk. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, February 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Lois's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 19, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham. Interment will take place next to her beloved Bob in St. Agnes Cemetery in Cohoes. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham in memory of Lois. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary