Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary-Loretta "Sally" Conklin. View Sign













Conklin, Mary-Loretta "Sally" Fero ALBANY Mary-Loretta "Sally" Conklin passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Sally was born in Waterford on October 24, 1948 to the late Veronica and George Fero. After graduating high school, she moved to Albany where she worked as a secretary. During this time, she met her future husband Kenneth Conklin. They were married for 21 years until he passed away in 1992. Together they raised three children. Sally went back to college, eventually getting her masters in theology from St. Bernard's. She became the first Catholic layperson to work as a chaplain for 24 years at St. Peter's Hospital. She touched many people's lives and brought many a sense of peace through her ministry. During Sally's life, she frequently verbalized her gratitude for their help and support and now, we as a family, would like to re-verbalize our appreciation as well to the following: Dr. Patrick Timmins, Lisa Armao, Anne Wilkinson and all the staff at Women's Cancer Care Associates, Dr. Vishwala Kasbek, Dr. Joseph Dudek, NYOH, Dr. Glorimar Atiles, Dr. Eric Klausmer and all Wound Care Center Staff, special caregivers on 6Mac, 5 BF (4Gab), and Hospice Inn, Deb Schonitzer, Rev. John Tallman, Rev. David Dietsche, The Mercy Community and many more family and friends. Sally was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Conklin; and her brothers, George and William Fero. She is survived by her three children, Karen, Anne, and Michael; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Christopher Graham, Andrew Conklin and Liam Conklin, and many family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sally's family, Tuesday, February 12, 4 to 7 p.m. in McVeigh Funeral Home, 208n North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral services, Wednesday, February 13 at 11:15 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany thence to The Parish of Mater Christi, Albany at 12 p.m. where her concelebrated funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Sally has requested no flowers. Instead please donate to the Mercy Care for the Poor, a soup kitchen or food pantry of your choice or the Hospice Inn. To leave message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Funeral Home McVeigh Funeral Home

208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

(518) 489-0188 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close