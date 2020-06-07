Rooney, Mary Loretta Jackson SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. Mary Loretta Jackson Rooney, 91, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains, N.J. Born on February 4, 1929, in Troy to Francis Henry and Mary Loretta Jackson, she was the eldest of four daughters. Raised Catholic, her faith was an integral part of her everyday life. Both parents instilled that faith and an education were paramount to happiness in life. Mary was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy and The College of Saint Rose with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. To Mary's friends and family, she had an optimistic outlook on life often reassuring others, at the same time, she was realistic and practical.Mary was light hearted and had a loving soul. Her fondest memories growing up were road trips with her family to Cape Cod, and up and down the mid-Atlantic coast. Mary married her beloved husband Bill Rooney Sr., a Navy veteran and fellow native to Troy, on October 26, 1963. Not only was she a homemaker, she was a part-time teacher in Troy, worked for New York State as an unemployment claims examiner and at one time, an employee in admissions at Saint Mary's Hospital in Troy. Mary, Bill Sr. and Bill Jr. lived in Troy, Michigan, Clifton Park, and Barrington, Ill. While in New York, the family of three enjoyed summers boating on Lake George. The fashionable Mary and Bill Sr. enjoyed entertaining friends and family. He loved his Ralph Lauren and she loved her Talbots. Their love for each other and their son was evident in everything they did in life and with style and panache. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bill Rooney Sr. She is survived by her loved and cherished son, Bill Rooney Jr.; her attentive son-in-law, Kenneth; her devoted sister, Patricia Jackson; her adored nephew, Tom Branen, his wife Abbey and their two children, Finian and Maeve. Contributions may be made to The American Red Cross in memory of Mary Rooney and condolences to her sister Patricia Jackson at Pat.A.Jackson38@gmail.com and/or Bill Rooney at Brooney@billrooneystudio.com





