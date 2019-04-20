Curro, Mary Lou VOORHEESVILLE Mary Lou Morreale Curro, 82, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary Lou's family on Monday, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, April 23, at 8:30 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Matthew's Church, Voorheesville at 9:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at 12 p.m. following the Mass in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's Times Union, or may be viewed earlier at www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019