Fahrenkopf, Mary Lou RENSSELAER Mary Lou Fahrenkopf, 82 of Rensselaer, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at home after a long illness surrounded by her loving family. Mary Lou was born in Albany to the late Frederick and Madeline Hutchinson and was a lifelong resident of the City of Rensselaer. She attended and graduated from St. John High's School in Rensselaer. Mary Lou was a volunteer of the Rensselaer Ambulance and a life member of the Rensselaer Pop Warner. Her hobbies consisted of camping, going to breakfast with the breakfast club, dinner and game night with the "SKI" Club. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was the wife of the late Robert Fahrenkopf; loving mother of Brian (Kim) Fahrenkopf, Stephen (Sandy) Fahrenkopf, Theresa (Paul) Stasack, Daniel (Kelly) Fahrenkopf and Amy (Gregg) Collar; sister of Janice Cirilli and the late Frederick "Skip" Hutchinson and Madeline Forgea; grandmother of Cassandra (Anthony) Roy, Tara (Chris) Kyer, Brianne (Sean) Knowles, Erica (Shane) Brozowski, Kiera Fahrenkopf, Austin Fahrenkopf, Tyler Stasack, Sienna (Mike) Gibson, Grayson Collar, Charlotte Collar and the late Brittany Fahrenkopf; and step-grandmother of Stephanie Cirilli. Mary Lou is also survived by ten great-grandchildren with two more on the way, several nieces, nephews and her beloved canine companion Lucy. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Frensenius Kidney Care, to her caregivers, Helen Elacqua and Jane Brozowski and a special thanks to our guardian angel Pam Stasack. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. A private funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. for the immediate family due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitation will be observed. Interment will be in Blooming Grove Cemetery, North Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Frensenius Kidney Care Albany Dialysis Center, 64 Shaker Road, Albany, NY, 12204. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com