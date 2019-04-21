Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Fritz. View Sign

Fritz, Mary Lou RENSSELAER Mary Lou Fritz passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019, only 12 days after losing her loving husband, Herbert Fritz. She was surrounded with family by her side. Born in Akron, Ohio, she taught math in Michigan, Puerto Rico and Florida. She settled in Melbourne, Fla. with her first husband Gene McGee, who predeceased her. She married Herbert Fritz on August 22, 1998. They spent winters in Florida and summers in New York throughout their 20-year marriage. Mary Lou was also predeceased by her parents, Leo and Marie Klein Salber. Mary Lou is survived by her sister Liz Salber of Midlothian, Ill. and her brother, Bill Salber of Cocoa, Florida; her eight loving stepchildren, Patricia Jabonaski (Daniel), Kathleen Patentreger, Nancy Stenglein (Conrad), Daniel Fritz (Patti), James Fritz (Barb), Sandra Ciani (Frank), Robert Fritz (Linda) and Mary LeClair (Tim). Mary Lou is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, four nieces and two nephews. Mary Lou loved to walk and tease her little brother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary Lou's family from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, in the Church of St. Clare, Colonie. A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will immediately follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the activities department at the Saratoga Center for Rehab & Skilled Nursing Care, 149 Ballston Ave, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. To leave Mary Lou's family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit







