Lamb, Mary Lou HALFMOON Mary Lou Lamb, 86, passed away at her home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Mary Lou was born in Albany on May 6, 1934. She was the daughter of James and Mary McMahon Grady; and the beloved wife of Dr. Robert Lamb, Veterinarian, who passed away in 2005. Mary Lou was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy. Upon graduation she attended The College of Saint Rose in Albany where she obtained her B.A. in Spanish and subsequently received her master's degree in counseling from Siena College in Loudonville. Mary Lou taught Spanish at Columbia High School in East Greenbush prior to becoming a guidance counselor in 1961 at Shaker High School, Latham where she served students in grades 9-12 until her retirement in June 1988. Mary Lou is remembered by her students as someone who was always available to help them with their education goals, their career goals and any personal issues confronting them. As a couple, Mary Lou and Bob were devoted to animals and always offered a home to them. They enjoyed traveling and many winters were spent in Puerto Rico where they also invited friends to visit and stay with them at their winter home in Dorado. Even more importantly they also stood ready to help others in whatever way they could assist. For many years they gave their time and financial support to Bethany House/Unity House of Troy and to various Catholic churches and charities. In her early retirement years, she continued to use her teaching and counseling skills as a mentor at Troy High School for Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar and with Apostalo Hispano, an outreach group through her church, St. Mary's Church in Crescent, where she was a devout parishioner for many years. Their greatest gifts were to The College of Saint Rose where their commitment to assist students in furthering their education was carried out in so many ways. Mary Lou included the College in her estate plans, and during her lifetime she established the Mary Lou Lamb '55 & Dr. Robert Lamb Endowed Scholarship in Education, Dr. Robert Lamb Veteran's Assistance Program, the Huether School of Business, and Students First Scholarship Program. She was the recipient of the Carondolet Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the college's highest honors. She was a very special alumna and dear friend of the college, always concerned for the well-being of the students, especially those in need. Mary Lou was the sister-in-law of Barbara (Lamb) and William Doing and the aunt to their children, Michelle and Jeff Reese, Richard and Louise Doing and Christy Pierce and Linn Rifanberg; sister-in-law of Kenneth Lamb and Dorothy (deceased) and the aunt to their children, Cindy and Dale Rollins, Neil and Beth Lamb and Paul and Kim Lamb. Because of restrictions imposed by the current pandemic, Mary Lou's burial will be private in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hamilton, N.Y. where she will lie next to her beloved husband. No calling hours will be held. Anyone wishing to make offerings in Mary Lou's memory may do so by mail to Joseph's House & Shelter, 74 Ferry St., Troy, NY, 12180 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, in memory of Mary Lou Lamb. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, (Halfmoon) Clifton Park.Please feel free to express your online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
