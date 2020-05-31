Micare, Mary Lou ALBANY Mary Lou Micare, 84 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Mary Lou was born in Albany on March 4, 1936, the daughter of the late Arnold and Ann (Tierney) Miller. She was the devoted wife to the late Patrick Micare. Mary Lou was a lifelong resident of Albany. Mary Lou enjoyed playing Bingo, watching Family Feud and watching the "Young and the Restless" (especially Victor Newman). She was a devoted and loving grandmother and was considered a "second mom" to her grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Michael J. Lamorre and Steven A. Lamorre. She was the cherished grandmother of Michele (Roberto) Pacheco, Frank (Dina) Coluccio Jr., Mona Coluccio, Mandy (Jack) Perez, Anthony Coluccio (Lisa Paigo), Angela Coluccio (Taheim Lawrence), Michael (Kristen) Lamorre Jr. and Tyler Lamorre. She was the dear great-grandmother of; Tabitha, Brandon, Zackary, Alex, Stephen, Talia, Jori, Annabella, Danyella, Anthony, Emmalina, Joshua, Mia, Joey, Abriella, Elijah, Christian, Lily, Frankie, Isaac and Toni. She is also survived by two sisters, Ann McNally and Kay Miller. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Besides her parents and her husband, Mary Lou was predeceased by her children, Vincent Filardi and MaryAnn Lamorre; and two sisters, Barbara Filkins and Joyce Maguire. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.