Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Mary Lou Nash Obituary
Nash, Mary Lou WATERFORD Mary Lou Nash, 84 of Van Schoonhoven Square, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her residence. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Wilma Vandevoe Sullivan. She was a 1953 graduate of Watervliet High School and a graduate of Albany Business College. Mary Lou was employed for over 50 years as an accounts receivable clerk at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy and retired in 1997. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford, a volunteer at the Waterford Visitors Center, a life member of the Hudson Mohawk Volunteer Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Hudson Valley Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary, the State of New York Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary, a life member of the Halfmoon Fire Department and a member of the Waterford Senior Citizens. Over the years she has held offices in all of the above organizations. In addition she was an honorary member of the Royal Order of the Blue Vest. She was the widow of John Nash who died in 1998; and was the sister of Sara Crain and Susan Sullivan, both of Rensselaer; the late Joan Jarvis and Edward C. Sullivan. Also surviving are her best friend Sue Rock of Waterford; her godson Darrick Rock of Queensbury; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or the Activity Fund at the Firemen's Home (FASNY), 125 Henry Hudson Ave., Hudson, NY, 12534. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 12, 2019
Download Now