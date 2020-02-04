Pabst, Mary Lou ALBANY Mary Lou Pabst, 76 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Columbus, Ga., she was the beloved only child of the late Vera M. and Donald W. Pabst. A proud Albany resident, she graduated from Cardinal McCloskey High School and worked until her retirement at the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Mary Lou was a Communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi and long time member of the former Our Lady Help of Christians Church. Mary Lou is survived by many cousins; god children; and her childhood best friend Paula Ego. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family from 10-11 a.m. Friday, February 7, at The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, prior to her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parish of Mater Christi in memory of Mary Lou. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020