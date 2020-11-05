Serafino, Mary Lou R. Curione RENSSELAER Mary Lou R. Curione Serafino, age 83, passed away on November 3, 2020, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany at Albany Medical Center Hospital on July 7, 1937. She was the wife of the late Angelo E. Serafino who passed away on March 25, 2020; they were married for 54 years. She was the daughter of the late Vito and Lucia Pallidino Curione; and daughter-in-law of the late Edward Serafino and Carmella DeFrancesco. Raised in Albany, she lived on Leedale Street prior to moving to Rensselaer. She attended grammar school at School 18 in Albany, and graduated from Vincentian Institute, class of 1955. Mary Lou worked for the New York Telephone Company in the accounting department in Menands for 29 years and retired in 1991. Mary Lou and her late husband Angelo enjoyed traveling. A few of their most cherished trips together were a cross country motor trip to California, a river cruise in Europe, several cruises to the Caribbean and many bus trips with BBC and Yankee Trails. There were also many fun-filled family trips to Wildwood, Myrtle Beach and Florida. She enjoyed working in her garden, doing many crafts especially crocheting, making baby burp cloths and kitchen towels. She loved to make many different kinds of cookies and distribute them to her neighbors during the Christmas holiday season. She was avid T.V. watcher, she enjoyed the Hallmark channel and game show network and especially relished watching and cheering on the UConn girls basketball team. She was a big fan of watching her grandchildren play lacrosse and soccer. She enjoyed hosting and attending gatherings with her family and friends. She loved sitting outside in front of her house where she would say "hi" and wave with every neighbor who walked by. She leaves behind her children, Vincent (Renee) Serafino of Salem, N.H., Denise (William) Trudeau of Latham, and Teresa (Roberto) Volino of East Brunswick N.J.; her loving grandchildren, Brianna Serafino, Matthew and Christopher Trudeau, Roberto, Carmela, Rosario and Sofia and the late Angela Volino; her brother Joseph H. Curione and sister, the late Patricia Salerno Curione; and her cousins, John Prividera and Dr. George Ramanzo. She also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews, their spouses and children; especially Victoria and Lori Curione, Jill Blanchard, Tracy and Daniel Curione. She is also survived by her two brothers-in-law, Edward Serafino and Joseph (Patricia DelDebbio) DeFrancesco. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Pat Serafino; and sisters-in-law, Marcia Serafino and Barbara Serafino. Mary Lou belonged to the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society. We want to acknowledge the medical staff of the Dialysis Clinic Inc (D.C.I.) of East Greenbush who took such good care of her during her many weekly dialysis treatments; also, the staff at Albany Medical Center who cared for her during the last days of her life. A funeral Mass for Mary Lou will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 9 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, Herrick Street, Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Masks are required and social distancing and occupancy requirements will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Circles of Mercy, 11 Washington St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144, or Dialysis Clinic Inc. 583 Columbia Tpke., East Greenbush, NY, 12061 Attn: Doreen Rupinski.