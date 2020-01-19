Besner, Mary Louise (Kane) TROY Mary Louise (Kane) Besner, 80, passed away on January 16, 2020, at the Bennington Health Center in Bennington, Vt. Born in Troy to the late Patrick J. Kane Sr. and Mary Allen Kane Portz, Mary attended St. John's Academy in Rensselaer, Troy High School and Hudson Valley Community College. She had a varied employment history working at: Woolworth's, Ormond's, Knitcraft, Denby's, Central and Shoprite Supermarkets and with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her spouse, Robert Besner; and siblings: Patrick J. Kane Jr., William, John, Thomas, James, Gerald and Daniel J. Kane. She is survived by her three children: Barbara (Robert) Shea, Carolyn Mae and Serena Mary; as well as two sisters: Amy K. Baker and Ruth E. Schafer. At Mary's request there will be no formal funeral services. She will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery and Memorial Park in Colonie. For online condolences please visit TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020