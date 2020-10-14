Bornt, Mary Louise MELROSE Mary Louise Bornt, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Hilton Dean and Barbara Boos Dean. After marrying the love of her life Bob in 1977, Mary Louise moved to Melrose where they raised their two children and created a lifetime of memories. Mary Louise received an associate degree from SUNY Cobleskill. She spent most of her career in banking, much of it at the former Marine Midland Bank in Troy. She loved being able to connect personally with each of her customers and many knew her and even her children by name. As she moved into retirement, she worked part time for R.P.I. where she served the students and faculty with her warm smile. She was a devoted member of the Transfiguration Parish in Speigletown and she looked forward to being with her church family every Sunday. She was a woman of many names, Mary Louise, Louise, Mary, Mary Lou, Weez, Weezie, Hun, Ma and Mommy, but her favorite name of all was the one that her grandchildren called her by, "Nonnie." Of all of her names and roles in life, being Nonnie to her three grandsons was her most prized. Those who knew her knew she had the gift of gab! Whether she knew you all her life or just met you in the parking lot of the grocery store, she wouldn't hesitate to chat you up. Her storytelling was certainly her trademark. She had a warm, infectious smile and the most kind and compassionate spirit. Mary Louise loved tending to her flowers in the garden, cooking and baking, (she was known for her famous pies), playing Scrabble with friends, sewing and knitting and driving her sports cars. Her favorite past time of all was spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Mary Louise was predeceased by her loving parents, Kenneth and Barbara Dean; and her beloved in-laws, Milford and Dorothy Bornt. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert E. Bornt; her children, Amy (Ed) Pratt of Speigletown, and Kenneth (Angela) Bornt of Pittstown; and her brothers, William Dean (Pam) of Speigletown and Lewis (Kathy) Dean of Pleasant Valley. She was Nonnie to Edward and Colin Pratt and Maverick Bornt. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic, funeral services for Mary Louise will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Transfiguration Parish, 50 Hillview Dr., Troy, NY, 12180. For online condolences please visit TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com
