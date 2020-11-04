1/1
Mary Louise Keith
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Keith, Mary Louise ALBANY Mary Louise Keith passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in hospice at St. Peter's Hospital. She was born on September 6, 1937, in Newtonhook, N.Y. She was the second of eleven children born to her deceased parents, John and Lucy Hughes. In 1958, she was united in holy matrimony to her late husband, Willie L. Keith Sr. They had seven children: Willie Jr., Alan, Lenora, Lorraine, Lanita, Latrice, and Vaughn. She received her formal education in the Hudson City School District and graduated from Hudson High School. She held a number of jobs, but her primary role was that of wife, mother, and homemaker. At an early age, she joined Shiloh Baptist Church in Hudson, where she remained a faithful member of the Food Service Committee, the Allen Echos Choir, and various other committees. She was a devoted and loving person who touched the lives of many people. She leaves to mourn her seven children; one stepson, Delendo Keith; one sister, Lucy Spann; five brothers, James, Howard, Harry, Lenny, and Lyle Hughes; 25 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; one goddaughter Yolonda Dixon; two loving cousins, Annabelle Newsome and Jack Coleman; a very special and loving friend Ms. Bettye J. Williams, and a host of relatives and friends. She will be laid to rest on Thursday, November 5. There will be a public viewing from 9 -10:30 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie followed by a private viewing and private service beginning at 11 a.m.


Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
NOV
5
Service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
