Smith, Mary Louise LATHAM Mary Louise Smith, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Adam and Mary Hoffman. Mary Lou was the devoted wife to the late Richard Smith; they were married for 44 years. Mary Lou enjoyed doing art and crafts, especially painting. Mary Lou is survived by her children, Sharon (Allen) Lescak, Rick (Shari) Smith, and Terrie (Chip) Reichenthal; her grandchildren, Emily (Peter Bellino) Lescak, and Veronica Reichenthal; her great-grandchildren, Maria and Sloane Bellino; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Garofalo; and her niece, Marie (Bob) Wynne. Mary Lou was predeceased by her son, Todd; and her brothers, Ed and Jack. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Shaker Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff for their kind and compassionate care of Mary Lou. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary Lou's memory to the Activities Department of Shaker Place, 100 Heritage Lane, Albany, NY, 12211. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020