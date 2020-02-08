Mary M. Cillis (1938 - 2020)
Obituary
Cillis, Mary M. LATHAM Mary M. Cillis, 81, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Albany to John and Mary Ellen Burke on July 7, 1938. She graduated from Cathedral Academy. She went on to become an executive secretary to the president of National Savings Bank. Later, she worked for the Catholic Diocese in the Marriage Tribunal. She enjoyed traveling to Florida; she loved Clearwater Beach and Marco Island. Mary was a devoted fan of the N.Y. Yankees; she rarely missed watching a game. Mary was an avid reader who loved to read novels. During the month of August, Mary enjoyed spending Sundays at Saratoga Race Track. She was a fabulous cook and wonderful hostess. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, the love of her life, Theodore J. Cillis Jr. She leaves behind three children, Cheryl Petilli (Michael), Theodore Cillis III (Rosemary) and Teresa Kirker (Jay). She had seven grandchildren, Michael, Nicole, Kayla, Teddy, Joey, Jessie and Kelly. Mary leaves behind a sister, Joanne Leonard. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Ellen Burke; and her brother John Burke. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the caregivers who helped Mary and her family through this journey; specifically Judy, Day, Donna, Eileen, Colleen and Penny. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Sunday, February 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, February 10, at 9 a.m. at the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, thence to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Latham at 10 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Mary in a special way may send a contribution to either , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or The Community Hospice c/o St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
