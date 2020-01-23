Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. Damiano. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Damiano, Mary M. MENANDS Mary M. Damiano, 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Mary was the daughter of the late Mary (Robinson) Neal and the late Frederick Neal. She was the devoted wife of the late Victor Damiano. They were married 45 years. Mary worked for 35 years at CVS and enjoyed working in the Hallmark Department. She spent the last several years as a noon aide at Shaker High School where she was named Staff Member of The Month. Mary was a proud member of the Sacred Heart Church in Troy. She enjoyed spending time playing games and going on vacation with her family, and attending sporting events and school activities for her grandchildren. Mary was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially of the New York Mets, New York Giants, and was a huge Rafael Nadal fan. She also enjoyed going to the casinos with her sisters and her daughters. In 1985, Mary was honored with a parade and party as the only person in Albany to have the same birthday as Social Security. Besides her husband and her parents, Mary was predeceased by her beloved daughter Wendy Damiano; and her brother John Frederick Neal. Loving mother of Vicki (Ed) Wrobel, Diane (Stephen) Koehler, Linda (Tim) Stack, Tina (Mark) DeCenzo and Michael (Kerry) Damiano; cherished grandmother of Jeanne O'Brien, Alexandra Damiano, Shauna and Andrew Stack, Ethan Wrobel, Maya Damiano and Carina DeCenzo; and great-grandmother of Victoria, Patrick and Juliette O'Brien. Dearest sister of Lois Dugan, Fred Neal and Hazel Butler. Also survived by her oldest and dearest friend Norma Burt, as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. The family wishes to thank Doctor Muhammad Hussain with NYOH and the many wonderful and caring nurses and PCAs at Albany Medical Center. Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd. (Route 2), Watervliet, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Mary's memory to . To leave a special message for the family, please visit







Damiano, Mary M. MENANDS Mary M. Damiano, 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Mary was the daughter of the late Mary (Robinson) Neal and the late Frederick Neal. She was the devoted wife of the late Victor Damiano. They were married 45 years. Mary worked for 35 years at CVS and enjoyed working in the Hallmark Department. She spent the last several years as a noon aide at Shaker High School where she was named Staff Member of The Month. Mary was a proud member of the Sacred Heart Church in Troy. She enjoyed spending time playing games and going on vacation with her family, and attending sporting events and school activities for her grandchildren. Mary was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially of the New York Mets, New York Giants, and was a huge Rafael Nadal fan. She also enjoyed going to the casinos with her sisters and her daughters. In 1985, Mary was honored with a parade and party as the only person in Albany to have the same birthday as Social Security. Besides her husband and her parents, Mary was predeceased by her beloved daughter Wendy Damiano; and her brother John Frederick Neal. Loving mother of Vicki (Ed) Wrobel, Diane (Stephen) Koehler, Linda (Tim) Stack, Tina (Mark) DeCenzo and Michael (Kerry) Damiano; cherished grandmother of Jeanne O'Brien, Alexandra Damiano, Shauna and Andrew Stack, Ethan Wrobel, Maya Damiano and Carina DeCenzo; and great-grandmother of Victoria, Patrick and Juliette O'Brien. Dearest sister of Lois Dugan, Fred Neal and Hazel Butler. Also survived by her oldest and dearest friend Norma Burt, as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. The family wishes to thank Doctor Muhammad Hussain with NYOH and the many wonderful and caring nurses and PCAs at Albany Medical Center. Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd. (Route 2), Watervliet, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Mary's memory to . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.