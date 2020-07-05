1/1
Mary M. Verrillo
1928 - 2020
Verrillo, Mary M. BRUNSWICK Mary M. Verrillo, 92 of North Lake Avenue, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home in the loving company of her family. She was born on May 23, 1928, in Troy and was the daughter of the late Dominick and Josephine Ionata Palladino. Mary was educated in the Troy School System and was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Verrillo Sr. who died on February 16, 2009. In her early years, Mary worked in retail for the former Peerless Co. in Troy. After her marriage to Ed, she was a housewife and homemaker. She was a member of the Troy Senior Citizens, Wynantskill Seniors and the Italian Community Center in Troy. She loved to cook, and especially enjoyed the time spent with her family. Mary had been a faithful and longtime member of The Church at Newtown Road in Halfmoon. She was the beloved mother of JoAnn M. (Frank) Marinello of Lake George, Edward A. Verrillo Jr. of Brunswick and Joseph H. (Sunday) Verrillo of Saratoga Lake; her special grand-dogs, Django and Zorro; also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by all of her siblings. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. from The Church at Newtown Road, 142 Lower Newtown Rd., Waterford. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, facial coverings and social distancing will be adhered to. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Troy Boys and Girls Club, 1700 7th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral
10:45 AM
The Church at Newtown Road
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
