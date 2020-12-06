Drennan DC, Sr. Mary Madeleine MENANDS Sister Mary Madeleine Drennan, Daughter of Charity, age 92, died at St. Louise House, Albany N.Y. on December 4, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Mary E. Dwyer and Joseph T. Drennan and grew up there with three siblings: Joseph, Mariam and Catherine. Sister Mary Madeleine entered the Daughters of Charity at the age of 21 and after many summers, graduated from St. Joseph College, Emmitsburg, Md. After a brief period of service as an elementary school teacher, she served for 20 years in child care homes in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and at the Troy, N.Y., Day Care Center. A tall, beautiful woman with warm brown eyes, she delighted in children throughout her life. An accomplished cook and seamstress, Sister Mary Madeleine was the food manager at Kennedy Child Study Center, Manhattan where she prepared meals for the special needs children who attended school there and for the Sisters. She also sought out the workers on the upper East side of Manhattan doormen, housekeepers, domestics and was a friend to all in need. Her compassion and generosity went far beyond the confines of the kitchen. In 1993 Sister Mary Madeleine came to St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, N.Y. and while there was diagnosed with a serious illness. Her great devotion and prayer to Blessed Mother and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton brought about an unexpected return to health. In 2003 she was missioned to St. Mary's Hospital, Troy, and came to St. Louise House several days a week to help with sewing and mending. Always the servant, she delighted in being able to help the Sisters in this way. She came to St. Louise House as a resident in 2011 as her health began to fail. She is survived by her niece Jane Ryan of Devon, Pa., and several other nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private wake service and funeral Mass will be held at. St. Louise House in Menands, N.Y.. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, N.Y. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com