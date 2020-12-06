1/1
DC Mary Madeleine Drennan Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Drennan DC, Sr. Mary Madeleine MENANDS Sister Mary Madeleine Drennan, Daughter of Charity, age 92, died at St. Louise House, Albany N.Y. on December 4, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Mary E. Dwyer and Joseph T. Drennan and grew up there with three siblings: Joseph, Mariam and Catherine. Sister Mary Madeleine entered the Daughters of Charity at the age of 21 and after many summers, graduated from St. Joseph College, Emmitsburg, Md. After a brief period of service as an elementary school teacher, she served for 20 years in child care homes in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and at the Troy, N.Y., Day Care Center. A tall, beautiful woman with warm brown eyes, she delighted in children throughout her life. An accomplished cook and seamstress, Sister Mary Madeleine was the food manager at Kennedy Child Study Center, Manhattan where she prepared meals for the special needs children who attended school there and for the Sisters. She also sought out the workers on the upper East side of Manhattan doormen, housekeepers, domestics and was a friend to all in need. Her compassion and generosity went far beyond the confines of the kitchen. In 1993 Sister Mary Madeleine came to St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, N.Y. and while there was diagnosed with a serious illness. Her great devotion and prayer to Blessed Mother and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton brought about an unexpected return to health. In 2003 she was missioned to St. Mary's Hospital, Troy, and came to St. Louise House several days a week to help with sewing and mending. Always the servant, she delighted in being able to help the Sisters in this way. She came to St. Louise House as a resident in 2011 as her health began to fail. She is survived by her niece Jane Ryan of Devon, Pa., and several other nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private wake service and funeral Mass will be held at. St. Louise House in Menands, N.Y.. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, N.Y. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved