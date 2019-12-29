Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Malone, Mary "Mim" RENSSELAER Mary H. Malone, 86, formerly of Rensselaer, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Teresian House. Mary was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Rudolph and Lily (Irvin) Henzel. She lived in Latham for many years. She is survived by brother Joseph (Grace) Henzel of Glens Falls; three daughters, Christine Malone, Caren Malone, and Patricia Malone; grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of the Teresian House for the care and compassion Mary and her family received during her stay. A memorial service will be held in the spring at the Teresian House Chapel 200 Washington Ave. Extension Albany. Urn interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to the Teresian House 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 29, 2019
