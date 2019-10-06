Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret "Peggy" (Pollman) MacArthur. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MacArthur, Mary Margaret "Peggy" (Pollman) CLIFTON PARK Mary Margaret "Peggy" MacArthur (Pollman) passed on Friday, October 4, 2019. Peggy was born the daughter of Mary Theresa Kelley on the West End of Syracuse on April 21, 1943. Peggy was raised by her mother, her loving grandparents, Edward and Margaret Kelley and her many aunts and uncles. She attended St. Brigid's School where she was much loved by the Sisters of St. Joseph. She went on to St. Patrick's High School where according to family legend she was the first St. Brigid's girl to become a cheerleader. Peggy was an excellent dancer who tapped herself all the way to become runner up to Miss Syracuse, the crown robbed from her by a girl much taller. Over the next 33 years, Peggy worked her way up the General Electric ladder to become an executive secretary and then went on to her true passion, her work with Corpus Christi Church in Clifton Park. Peggy's passion was her faith sharing it through various jobs in the parish, eventually becoming president of the Albany Chapter of Magnificat and served on FEASST, a team who served the homeless and those in need. Recently when asked her favorite things Peggy replied, saying the rosary, gardening, birds, and laying out in the sun. She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, David MacArthur; and her brother Donald. She leaves many friends including Judy Mullins who she loved as a sister; nieces, Kelly Haggerty and Dawn Kivlehan; sister-in-law Rosalie Pollman; great-nieces, Deirdre, Siobhan, Ciara, Jane, and Lucy; and a half-brother Daniel. She will be missed, but her words of wisdom and acts of kindness will live on. Her nieces thank with all their hearts Hospice of Saratoga and the Gateway House of Peace for all they did to help Peggy find eternal peace. Calling hours will be held in the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 U.S. 9, Round Lake, on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. and will be be followed by her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Jonesville Cemetery. Donations made be made in her memory to the Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland St., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. Please feel free to express online condolences or share a memory by using the "Tribute Wall" tab at







