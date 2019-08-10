Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM St. Joseph’s Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary









McGaughnea, Mary Margaret "Mickey" (Frisbee) TROY Mickey passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Mickey was the daughter of the late Anna H. Mooney and Edward J. McGaughnea. She was born and raised in South Troy. She went to School 12 and graduated from Catholic Central High School. After graduation, Mickey went to work for New York State Department of Labor before starting a family. She was a stay at home mom, becoming a homemaker, and dedicated her life to her family for 20 years. At mid-life, she went to Nursing School while working at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. Nursing was her passion. She worked at Albany Medical Center Hospital and had many private duty cases. Mickey enjoyed life, friendship, conversation, and travel. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She valued her strong Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Joseph's Church. She served there in many capacities. Mickey belonged to a group for swimming and aqua aerobics. Her interest in flowers and gardening brought her to join the East Schodack Garden Club. Mickey always put her children's and grandchildren's need above her own. She attended many track meets, swim meets, soccer games, Tae Kwon Do, softball games, little league, marching band, and dance recitals. She celebrated victories and defeats with each of them. She is survived by her loving children, Barbara L. Stahl and her husband Andrew of Tyrone, Ga., Charles E. Frisbee of Schenectady, Stephen P. Frisbee of New Hartford, N.Y., Michael P. Frisbee and his wife Christine of Campbell Hall, N.Y., and Daniel M. Frisbee and his wife Kimberly of Clifton Park. She always had a special relationship with her niece, Donna Ned and her husband Manny of Troy. She lived for her cherished grandchildren, Erin, Jacob, Bridget and Grace Arquette; Ashley, Laurel, Joshua, Connor, Michaela, Samantha, Miranda, Kyle, Dylan, and Jayden Frisbee. She is survived by her two brothers, Thomas J. McGaughnea of Brunswick and John J. McGaughnea (Susan) of Guilderland. Mickey was predeceased by her siblings, Rita Ann, Rosemary, and Edward C. McGaughnea; as well as her sister-in-law Sally A. McGaughnea. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, as well as some very dear friends who were like family to her. Mickey will be remembered her for her deep faith in God and her interest in Irish culture. She has done an exceptional amount of work in genealogy, belonging to Troy Irish Genealogy Society. One of the highlights of her life was traveling to Ireland to see the country and do research. The family wishes to thank Dr. Lisa Thorn of Averill Park for her longtime care and compassion, as well as Rensselaer County Community Hospice for their valued support. Calling hours will be at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home in Troy on Sunday, August 11, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral services will be performed in St. Joseph's Church, Troy on Monday, August 12, at 9:30 a.m. Mickey will be buried with her parents in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close