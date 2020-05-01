Savoy, Mary Marguerite (Sweeney) ALBANY Mary Marguerite (Sweeney) Savoy, 69 of Albany, passed away on April 28, 2020, after a long illness with Primary Pulmonary Hypertension (P.P.H.). Born on February 13, 1951, she was the daughter of the late James and Phyllis (Wixted) Sweeney of Mechanicville, the oldest of nine siblings. Mary, nicknamed "Meg," was the beloved wife of Arthur J. Savoy III for 49 years; and mother to triplets, Amy, Jodi, Patty and son Daniel. Graduating from Shenendehowa High School in 1969, she began working for Westvaco Pulp and Paper Mill in Mechanicville, before moving on to become secretary for the N.Y.S. Commissioner of Taxation and Finance. She decided to be a stay at home mom after the girls were born. She re-entered the workforce in the North Colonie School District and then the Shenendehowa School District working with special needs children. Always searching for the next learning experience, Meg accepted employment at State Farm Insurance in Malta working in various units. She was selected to become a member of the State Farm's National Catastrophe Team, traveling across the U.S.A., a dream job of helping others by responding to national disasters, recovery missions and helping others. After being diagnosed with P.P.H. in 1999 in San Diego, things were cut short after being told she only had three months to live. Responding with her usual "Oh no, not me" attitude, she retired to pursue possible cures. Staying true to her nature, she confronted P.P.H. with faith, courage and grace for a 20-year battle. Meg was a person of great faith, always saying "God is Good" and "Let go, and Let God." She was an inspiration to many, a good listener and compassionate. With her infectious laugh and radiant smile, she brightened the lives of everyone around her. She found this diagnosis as a new challenge, giving her the opportunity to embrace her artistic talents. Making unique, handmade crafts that were found at various venues and craft fairs, creating a following of frequent customers. Recently, Meg was a member of Artiques in Clifton Park, Crossgates Mall and Crafters Gallery in Saratoga; places and people she very much enjoyed being a part of with her fellow crafters. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Patty; her brother earlier this year, Dennis Sweeney (Michael L. Carey); and brothers-in-law, Matthew Difiore and Matthew Coleman. Meg is survived by her beloved husband, Arthur J. Savoy III; children, Amy, Jodi (Timothy Dame), and Daniel (Angela); siblings, Geneva DiFiore, James (Bonnie) Sweeney Jr., Patricia (Michael) Amador, Kathleen Coleman, Phyllis MacKenzie, John (Mary) Sweeney, and Donna Sweeney; as well as grandchildren, Marissa, Corey, Isabella, Luca and Logan. Ten nieces and nephews, eight great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew. Services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Meg's honor to the P.P.H. association. Pulmonary Hypertension Association 801 Roeder Road, Ste., 1000 Silver Spring, MD, 20910. To leave a special message please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2020.