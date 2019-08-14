Albany Times Union Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Markopoulos, Mary SCHENECTADY Mary Markopoulos peacefully passed away on August 11, 2019, at the age of 94. Mary was born in Albany and was the only daughter of the late Nicholas and Florence "Flora" (Romano) Chrysogelos. She was a 1944 graduate of Phillip Schuyler High School. Mary was a Candy Striper at Albany Medical Center Hospital, and employed by United Traction Company (now CDTA). She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was predeceased by her husband Stephen Markopoulos, who passed away in March. They met at a Greek dance in Troy and were married in 1953. God blessed them with longevity, and together with their family they celebrated their 65th Anniversary last November; a celebration of unconditional love and commitment in marriage. Mary worked for G.E., Small Motors Division, Building #40 until they started their family. They were a big part of their two daughters', Elaine (Douglas) Rodd and Stephanie (Peter) Cospito, daily lives. Mary enjoyed roller skating, dancing, gardening, sewing, crocheting, helping her friends and family including her five brothers, the late George, Angelo, John, and Peter and is survived by her brother Anthony (Mary Ann) Chrysogelos. She was predeceased by her life-long friend Bess Anastas. Mary had a servant's heart. She volunteered in her community and church, St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Albany and St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schenectady. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, taught Sunday School, and helped where the need was in her daughters' schools, Haven Grief Counseling and Quest for Grace... Mary especially loved her role as "YiaYia" to her six grandchildren: Joshua Rodd, Stephanie (Tim) Raney, Jeremy Rodd, Kristen (Daniel) DiBlasi, Jonathan (Gloria) Cospito, Katelyn (Matthew) DiBlasi. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Noah and Selah Raney, Rylan, Emery and Nellie DiBlasi; many nieces and nephews; and Amanda, a special friend and aide. Mary was a beautiful, selfless woman who put others' needs before her own. She was a blessing to many and is missed already. Special thanks to Ellis Medicine and Schenectady Center for their care and compassion. The funeral service will be on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Calling hours on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan Street. Interment, Parkview Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 107 Clinton St., Schenectady, NY, 12305. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 14, 2019
