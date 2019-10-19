McMahon, Mary BRUNSWICK Mary Elizabeth (Varriale) McMahon of Brunswick, passed into eternal rest on October 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late George and Matilda Hannigan Varriale; and wife of the late William G. McMahon. Mary was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy and was employed by the N.Y.S. Dept. of Education. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren, and family gatherings. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (T.J. Farnan) D'Allaird of Rensselaer and Conor (Julia Rivera) McMahon of Troy; and grandchildren, Thomas D'Allaird and Emma McMahon. Mary is also survived by her sister Lauretta Carroll (Paul Dunham) of Melrose; her brother Edward Varriale of Troy; and was predeceased by her brother George Varriale; and her cousin Anne Hannigan Distin (Ralph) of Melrose. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The funeral service for Mary will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Randall Patterson, Pastor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church on Monday from 10 until 11 a.m. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 19, 2019