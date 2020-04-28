McNamara, Mary EASTON, Md. Mary McNamara, 89, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, at her home. She was born on October 10, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Boyle and Julia Henry Boyle. Mrs. McNamara graduated from St. Mary's College with a B.A. in History. She married Albert Francis McNamara in 1952 and they made their home in Salisbury, Md. Mrs. McNamara enjoyed gardening, reading and flower arranging. She won numerous awards for her outstanding roses and other plants; she was one of the first Master Gardeners in New York state. Her talent for visual arts led to innumerable prizes for her unique and innovative flower arrangements. Throughout her life she enjoyed garden clubs, serving as president in both the Kinderhook Garden Club in New York and Town and Country Garden Club in Salisbury. Mrs. McNamara is survived by her daughters, Maureen Rice and Kathleen Rice; her two sisters, Eileen Shomaker and Dottie Pershing, and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Jerry, who passed away in 2004; husband Albert F. McNamara who passed away in 2011; and her brother Robert Boyle. Services will be private. For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020