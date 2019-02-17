Murphy, Mary McQuade ALBANY Mary McQuade Murphy, 94 of South Manning Boulevard, passed away peacefully with great sadness on February 15, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. She was born in Hornell, N.Y., the daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Massie Sciotti. She was the wife of the late Russell N. McQuade and Timothy K. Murphy. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Benny Sciotti; and her sisters, Virginia Barnes and Christine O'Connell. Mary was a 1944 graduate of Phillip Schuyler High School. She was a hairdresser for many years. She was a member of Pinehaven County Club, an avid golfer, bowler and bridge player. Mary was a communicant of Mater Christi Church in Albany. She was the beloved mother of Geraldine (the late, Hal) Morgan of Delmar and Michele (Rick) Whitehouse of Albany; grandmother of Amy Bertrand (Ray) of San Diego, Michael Aylward (Marcia) of Trophy Club, Texas and Jeffrey Whitehouse (Lucia) of Clifton Park. The joy of her life were her great-grandchildren, Morgan, Emily and Will Bertrand, Riley Aylward and Gavin Whitehouse. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and her special friends, Beverly, Jackie, Helen and loyal bridge player Margaret. The funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. A calling hour will precede the funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Memory Garden's, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the LaSallette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro, MA, 02703 or to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary