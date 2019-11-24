Helm, Mary Nancy TROY Mary Nancy Helm, age 79 of Troy, died on November 17, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 15, 1940, to Mary Alice (Casey) Helm and William F. Helm Sr. She was a graduate of Troy High School and Russell Sage College with a bachelor's degree in physical education who retired as a seamstress. She was an avid reader, sewer, knitter, who loved sports, animals, and nature. She loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Nancy Helm Scott; grandchildren, Zachary Scott, Adam Scott, and Zoe Scott; siblings, William "Bill" Helm and Deb (Helm) Willson; nephews, Scott Helm, Gary Helm, and Gerald Willson Jr.; and a niece Lynne (Helm) Bridge. There will be a private memorial service with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019