Mary Nancy Helm (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
Service Information
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-272-3541
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helm, Mary Nancy TROY Mary Nancy Helm, age 79 of Troy, died on November 17, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 15, 1940, to Mary Alice (Casey) Helm and William F. Helm Sr. She was a graduate of Troy High School and Russell Sage College with a bachelor's degree in physical education who retired as a seamstress. She was an avid reader, sewer, knitter, who loved sports, animals, and nature. She loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Nancy Helm Scott; grandchildren, Zachary Scott, Adam Scott, and Zoe Scott; siblings, William "Bill" Helm and Deb (Helm) Willson; nephews, Scott Helm, Gary Helm, and Gerald Willson Jr.; and a niece Lynne (Helm) Bridge. There will be a private memorial service with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.