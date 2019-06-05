Neddo, Mary "Ma" WATERFORD Mary "Ma" Neddo is at peace. Formerly of Middletown Road, she passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy. Born in Waterford, she was the daughter of the late Tony and Mary Drobny Myaouyus. Mary had been employed for 15 years at the U.S. Arsenal in Watervliet. Prior to that she had worked at the Mohawk Paper Mills. She was a communicant of Grace Church in Waterford and a volunteer with the Waterford Meals on Wheels Program for 20 years. Mary enjoyed gardening, raising both vegetables and flowers. She was the widow of Charles "Cite" Neddo; and devoted mother of Cinny Quantock (Neil) of Waterford and the late Joyce Moore (Frank). She was the proud grandmother of Lori and Ed Curtin, Julie and Jim Zeller, Christine and Brian Moore-VanCouyghen and Jeannine Martino; and great-grandmother of Matthew (Amanda) Curtin, Ryan Curtin, Brook Zeller, Brenna Dolan, Michaeleen and Maeve VanCouyghen and Frankie Martino. She was predeceased by her siblings, Andrew (Stella) Drobny, Anthony (Helen) Drobny and Elizabeth (William) Wager. Several nieces and nephews also survive. The family of "The Tough Polak" would like to extend their sincere "Thank You" to the staff of the Eddy Courtyard for caring for Mary and also to the eucharistic ministers of Grace Church for their weekly visits. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the Grace Church, 34 3rd St., Waterford. Interment will follow in the Waterford Rural Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. prior to the funeral. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Grace Church Food Pantry, 34 3rd St., Waterford, NY, 12188 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary