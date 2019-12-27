Newell, Mary ALBANY Mary T. Newell, 86, entered eternal life on the birth of Our Lord, December 25, 2019, at Daughters of Sarah. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Helen Hagen Hanlon.Mary was a retired secretary at the Albany County Department of Health. She was the beloved wife of Redmond "Red" C. Newell; dear mother of Maira Newell, Thomas Newell, Patricia Newell, Teresa Newell and the late Barbara Newell; cherished grandmother of Molly Olekoski (Zach) and Sean Newell; sister of the late Martin Hanlon and Patricia Hanlon; sister-in-law of Sister Kathleen Newell and Father Martin Newell; survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Sunday, December 29, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, December 30, at 8:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave. (Father John Bradley Way), Albany, at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Mary in a special way may send a contribution to the Food Pantry at Blessed Sacrament Church. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019