Nicholson, Mary "Christine" SCHENECTADY Mary "Christine" Nicholson, 67 of Albany, currently a resident of Schenectady, entered Heaven's gates on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Brittany Nicholson Pickens; brother Ronnie Nicholson; sister Sharon Nicholson; and nephew Marquis Miller. A memorial celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 12 p.m. in the Metropolitan New Testament Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020