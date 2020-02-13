Mary "Christine" Nicholson

Service Information
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY
12210
(518)-434-3887
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Metropolitan New Testament Baptist Church
105 Second St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Nicholson, Mary "Christine" SCHENECTADY Mary "Christine" Nicholson, 67 of Albany, currently a resident of Schenectady, entered Heaven's gates on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Brittany Nicholson Pickens; brother Ronnie Nicholson; sister Sharon Nicholson; and nephew Marquis Miller. A memorial celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 12 p.m. in the Metropolitan New Testament Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany.

Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
